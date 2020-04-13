BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target dropped by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCPC. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

TCPC opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $414.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Brian F. Wruble purchased 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

