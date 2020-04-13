Block-Logic Price Up 57.1% Over Last Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 57.1% against the dollar. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $500,922.78 and $890.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00071876 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

