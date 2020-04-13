Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

BLMN opened at $9.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $793.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,998,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 441,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 678,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 332,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 284,667 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

