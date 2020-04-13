BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its target price cut by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s previous close.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.33. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BMC Stock by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 127,419 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

