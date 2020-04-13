BMO Capital Markets Cuts FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $12.50

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.66.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. 380,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.05. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at $20,084,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.