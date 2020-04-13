BMO Capital Markets Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $330.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.54.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.20. The stock had a trading volume of 312,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,715. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,541 shares of company stock valued at $30,757,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.