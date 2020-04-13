BMO Capital Markets Lowers Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target to $26.00

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

SJR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.64. 411,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

