BMO Capital Markets Trims Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Target Price to $9.00

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATCO. TheStreet downgraded Aware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of ATCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.12. 308,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,022. Aware has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.61 million.

Aware Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

