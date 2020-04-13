Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$51.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.42.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN traded down C$1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 353,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.33. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.80 and a 52-week high of C$51.84.

In other news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at C$94,080. Also, Senior Officer Roberto Geremia sold 37,100 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.82, for a total transaction of C$1,106,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,696,039.90.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

