Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.11.

Boeing stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.35. 24,240,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,684,712. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.79 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

