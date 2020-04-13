Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 143.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 211.1% in the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 31,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $99.01. 1,371,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

