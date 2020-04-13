Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,883. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $34,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

