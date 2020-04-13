Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.46.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.82. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

