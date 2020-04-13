Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,354,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,731,288. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

