Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.79. The stock had a trading volume of 266,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,087. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

