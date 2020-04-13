Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,286 shares of company stock valued at $99,772,075. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.10. 1,079,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.02. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

