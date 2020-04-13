Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,104,000 after buying an additional 537,638 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,196,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 259,583 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,301,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $90.76. 650,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

