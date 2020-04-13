Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $144.94. The company had a trading volume of 829,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,934. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

