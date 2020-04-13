Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $932,829,000 after purchasing an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,206. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average is $107.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

