Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.25. 94,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

