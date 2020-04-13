Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $10.84 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.7% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

