Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 31.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Shares of HON traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.06. 1,195,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,995. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average is $167.67.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

