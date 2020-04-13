Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $92.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,135.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,017.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,918.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,852.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.12.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

