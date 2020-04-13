Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $185,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,087,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

