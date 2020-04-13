Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,752 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

MSFT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,255,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

