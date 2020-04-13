Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after purchasing an additional 471,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.45.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.77. The stock had a trading volume of 109,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,963. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

