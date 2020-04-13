Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 0.10% of Middlesex Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $24,140,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $8,765,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Middlesex Water by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 67,167 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $2,529,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $26,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $212,376.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,178.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,213 shares of company stock worth $271,532. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSEX traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.31. 1,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,726. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

