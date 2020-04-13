Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 1,565 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.95. 128,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,958,178. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.67.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

