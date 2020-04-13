Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 30,045 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.95. 16,316,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,027,204. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

