Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 567,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,886 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 373,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,645,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.74. The company had a trading volume of 257,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,253. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

