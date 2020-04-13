Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $5.01 on Monday, hitting $168.68. The company had a trading volume of 498,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.74.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

