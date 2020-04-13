Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $50.80. 1,214,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,644. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $68.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

