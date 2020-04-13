Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter worth $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

NYSE:UTX traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,733,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.