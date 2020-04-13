Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 15,245 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,481,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,070,296. The company has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

