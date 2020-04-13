Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 1,607 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $6.39 on Monday, reaching $171.53. 837,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

