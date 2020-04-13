Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 9,076 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.35. 316,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

