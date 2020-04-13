BOLT Market Cap Hits $895,584.60 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One BOLT token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a market capitalization of $895,584.60 and $6,545.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.02770333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00216381 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 66% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT's total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

