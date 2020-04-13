Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.70 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s current price.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.80 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.75.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,977,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The stock has a market cap of $992.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.48.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

