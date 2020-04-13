Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Desjardins upgraded Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.80 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. 972,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,372. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.