Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boohoo Group to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 319.29 ($4.20).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 2.58 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 million and a PE ratio of 0.60. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 314.05 ($4.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.81.

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.