Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,855.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,420.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,481.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,850.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 68.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $12,110,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

