Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAM. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.23.

SAM opened at $396.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.52 and a 200-day moving average of $373.53. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $258.34 and a 52-week high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total value of $1,443,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,528 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,046. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Boston Beer by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

