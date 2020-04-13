Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,931 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after purchasing an additional 961,922 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after purchasing an additional 803,572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,022,000 after acquiring an additional 430,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,531,000 after buying an additional 246,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 896,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,745. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $113.90.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

