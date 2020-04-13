Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,890 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 1.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 196,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 153,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.43. 53,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $60.17.

