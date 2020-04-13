Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,318 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 6.8% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,414,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 229,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 76,453 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,963,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 50,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,769. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $31.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13.

