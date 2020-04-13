Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.74. 1,176,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,956,680. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.