Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,868 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,868 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.8% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 1,461,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,156,000 after acquiring an additional 229,766 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,044,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,559,000 after buying an additional 73,773 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,761,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,958. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.