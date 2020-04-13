Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$189.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$176.00 to C$189.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. AltaCorp Capital raised Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$235.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$190.33.

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock traded down C$8.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$169.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 54.23. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$231.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$179.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.22 million. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 6.2300004 EPS for the current year.

