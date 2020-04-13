Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.40 Million

Brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce sales of $146.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.98 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $138.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $583.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.13 million to $592.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $601.15 million, with estimates ranging from $558.23 million to $623.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

