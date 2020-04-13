BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -10.95.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $74,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,761.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $45,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,392,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,700 shares of company stock worth $4,192,470.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

